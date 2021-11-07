HBD Anushka Shetty: Rana Daggubati, Kajal Aggarwal And A Few Others Poured Special Birthday Wishes Through Social Media

Today is a special day for all the fans of Tollywood's ace actress Anushka Shetty… She is celebrating her 40th birthday today and turned a year older. On this special occasion, this Baahubali actress announced her next movie and surprised all her fans. Well, she is also receiving wonderful birthday wishes from most of her co-stars and her fans too through social media.



Anushka Shetty shared the short video of her next movie announcement and made the day for all her fans who are eagerly awaiting for this moment from last year… Take a look!

Along with sharing the video, she also wrote, "With all the birthday wishes & love that is being cherished upon, I am happy to announce my next movie to you all. My next is with Director #MaheshBabuP and @uvcreationsofficial… Smile Always, Always Forever".

Going with the details of this movie, the video revealed that the movie will be directed by P Mahesh Babu and will be bankrolled by UV Creations banner. Well, it is the third and hat trick combination of Anushka Shetty and UV Creations banner. On this special day, they wished Sweety with beautiful birthday wishes and also shared the good news through their Twitter page… Take a look!

Sharing the video, they also wrote, "Happy Birthday Sweety! We are delighted to announce our "Hattrick Combination" with the Sweet and Very Special @MsAnushkaShetty… Directed by #MaheshBabuP... Produced by @UV_Creations".

This will be Anushka Shetty's 48th movie and the details of the movie will be announced soon!

Let us also check at the birthday wishes poured on Anushka Shetty through social media… Take a look!

Happiest birthday to the most humble & the dearest #Sweety @MsAnushkaShetty 🎉🎉 Just waiting for you to Rock on big screens with #Anushka48 ⭐😊#HappyBirthdayAnushkaShetty pic.twitter.com/mG7xM2l5FN — Gopichandh Malineni (@megopichand) November 7, 2021

Happy birthday to this wonderful Human-being who takes good care of her inner child and makes the world more beautiful … Happy Birthday Sweety @MsAnushkaShetty 🤗 pic.twitter.com/Id55kUv7tA — Krish Jagarlamudi (@DirKrish) November 7, 2021

A very happy bday to our ulaganayagan sakalakala vallavar @ikamalhaasan saar!! And happy bday @singer_karthik @singersrinivas #AnushkaShetty #subbu #malaysiaJai #thirupurThyagu @viwinsr & to all those who celebrating their bday today! Have a blast! & thank q for ur lovely wishes! — venkat prabhu (@vp_offl) November 7, 2021

Happy birthdays to some seriously awesome people I've had the honour of meeting in life!! #Trivikram @MsAnushkaShetty @ikamalhaasan pic.twitter.com/X4tFRMiYWC — Rana Daggubati (@RanaDaggubati) November 7, 2021

Rana wished all three special persons, Anushka Shetty, Trivikram Srinivas and Kamal Haasan through a single post by sharing their beautiful pics on his Twitter page…

Happy Birthday Anushka Shetty… Stay happy and enjoy the day to the core!