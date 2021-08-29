HBD Nagarjuna: The Title And First Look Poster Of His New Movie ‘Ghost’ Is Out!

Today is a special day for all the fans of King Nagarjuna as this 'Manmadhudu' is celebrating his 62nd birthday today and turned a year older! On this special occasion, this ace Tollywood actor is receiving birthday wishes from all corners of Tollywood. Even the makers of his next movie 'Ghost' have unveiled the title and first look poster on their Twitter page.



The director of this movie Praveen Sattaru shared the title and first look poster on his Twitter page and also wished Nagarjuna with a sweet message!

Going with the poster, it is all a dark-themed one showing off Nagarjuna in a ghost avatar holding a blood-shed sword. A few foreigners are seen bending on their knees and are terrified looking at King Nagarjuna.

This movie has Kajal Aggarwal as the lead actress and is being produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar under the Northern Star Entertainment and Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP banners.

Even Bollywood's trade analyst also dropped the new poster on his Twitter and made the new reach all the netizens!

NAGARJUNA: NEW FILM TITLED 'THE GHOST'... On Nagarjuna's birthday today, here's the #FirstLook of his new #Telugu film #TheGhost... Costars #KajalAggarwal... Directed by Praveen Sattaru... Produced by Narayan Das K Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Sharrath Marar. #GhostFirstLook pic.twitter.com/Z4a0O48EG6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 29, 2021

Speaking about Nagarjuna's other movies, recently he released the new poster of the Soggade Chinni Nayana sequel which is titled as 'Bangarraju'. Krithi Shetty is roped in to play the lead actress role. Even his elder son Naga Chaitanya is also a part of this film and thus it is a celebration for all the Akkineni fans to watch both father and son on the big screens! Even this movie is also being directed by Kalyan who made us witness Nag in a dual role! Being a comedy entertainer, the movie turned into an instant hit and was one of the biggest hits of Nagarjuna's career.

The shooting of the Bangaraju movie kick-started recently in Hyderabad. It will be directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala and is being produced by Annapurna Studios in collaboration with the Zee Studios banner.