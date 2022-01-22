HBD Namrata Shirodkar: Mahesh Pens A Sweet Birthday Note To His Dear Wife

Today is a special day for Tollywood's ace actor Mahesh Babu as his dear wife Namrata Shirodkar has turned a year older and is celebrating her 50th birthday today… On this special day, Mahesh dropped a beautiful birthday message and even their kids Gautam, Sitara also showered all their love on their dear mother with their sweet social media posts…



Mahesh Babu

He shared a beautiful pic of Namrata and wrote, "Happy birthday NSG... You are my rock. Thank you for sharing my world with me… @namratashirodkar".

Sitara Ghattamaneni

Little Sitara showered all her love on her dear mom by dropping a lovely video message. She also wrote, "To the most wonderful, sweetest, incredible mom ever! Happy Birthday Amma!! I love you to the moon and back. @namratashirodkar".

Gautam Ghattamaneni

Mahesh and Namrata's dear son Gautam shared a beautiful throwback pic on his Instagram page and wrote, "The sweetest love I've ever known.. our pillar to lean on! Happy Birthday Amma. Love you for everything you do. @namratashirodkar".

On the other hand, today Mahesh Babu also attended the 11th day rituals of his elder brother Ramesh Babu who passed away recently. Mahesh couldn't attend his last right as he was attacked with Covid-19. Ramesh Babu passed away on 8th January, 2022 due to liver-related issues.

Speaking about Mahesh Babu's work front, he will be next seen in the Sarkaru Vaari Paata movie. This movie is directed by Parasuram and is jointly produced by Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and Mythri Movie Makers along with 14 Reels Plus banner. Coming to the crew of this movie, S S Thaman will take care of the music department while PS Vinod will handle cinematography. Editing will be done by Marthand K Venkatesh. Mahesh Babu and Thaman will reunite after seven years. According to the sources, the Kannada film industry's ace actor Kichha Sudeep will essay the antagonist role in this movie.

Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the lead actress in the movie. After the blockbuster hit of Mahesh's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru', this movie is one of the most-awaited flicks in Tollywood.