HBD Rashmika Mandanna: Dulquer Salman Introduces Her As 'Afreen' From Hanu Raghavapudi's Movie

Tollywood's ace actress Rashmika Mandanna is celebrating her 26th birthday today and turned a year older… As it is a special day for all her fans, they are dropping special birthday posts on social media and even a few of her co-stars are also pouring wishes through their Instagram and Twitter pages… Rashmika on the other side is treating her fans by unveiling the new posters from her upcoming movies on this special day.

First let us check the amazing motion poster of Dulquer and Rashmika's untitled movie… She is introduced as 'Afreen' in this movie. Dulquer shared the motion poster on his Twitter page and also wished her with a special post… Take a look!

Along with sharing the motion poster, he also wished her by jotting down, "Meet our rebellious #Afreen as she unravels one of the most beautiful tales ever. Happy birthday @iamRashmika https://youtu.be/d_iSMYV8n1M #declassifiessoon @dulQuer @hanurpudi @mrunal0801 @AshwiniDuttCh @Composer_Vishal #PSVinod @MrSheetalsharma @VyjayanthiFilms @SwapnaCinema".

Going with the motion poster, she is introduced as a strong Muslim girl Afreen and will be seen walking beside a burning car. She sported in a hijab and is seen holding a red handbag. Even the BGM also raised the expectations in this movie.

Here are the first look posters of Afreen aka Rashmika Mandanna… The makers also wrote, "Meet our rebellious #Afreen as she unravels one of the most beautiful tales ever. Happy birthday @iamRashmika".

Even a source told that, "Rashmika's role is very critical for the film, and the makers were extremely happy when she agreed to be a part of the project. It's an extended cameo."

This untitled movie has Dulquer Salman as Lieutenant Ram while Bollywood actress Mrunal Thakur will be seen as Sita in this movie. Young filmmaker Hanu Raghavapudi who is known for directing Anadala Rakshasi and Padi Padi Leche Manasu is helming this project. Going with the plot, it deals with1964 periodic love tale… This movie is being produced by Aswini Dutt under the Swapna Movies and Vyjayanti Movies banners.

Next, in the line is Rashmika's Kollywood project… She is roped in to play the lead actress role in Thalapathy Vijay's 66th movie…

Rashmika shared this beautiful poster and treated all her fans… She is officially part of Thalapathy's Vijay's untitled movie which is being directed by Tollywood's ace filmmaker Vamsi Paidipally. It is being produced by Dil Raju under his home banner Sri Venkateshwara Creations.

On the other hand, she is also having a couple of other interesting projects in her hand. She will be seen in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, Siddharth Malhotra's Mission Majnu and Amitabh Bachchan's Goodbye movies.

There are speculations that Goodbye plot revolves around a funeral thus, apart from Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, this movie also has Neena Gupta, Shivin Narang, Pavail Gulati, Sahil Mehta and Teetu Verma in other pivotal roles. This movie is being directed by Vikas Bhal and is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the Balaji Motion Pictures and Relaince Entertainment banners.

Speaking about the Mission Majnu movie, it is directed by Shantanu Bagchi and is bankrolled by RSVP and Guilty BY Association banners. This film has B-Town's young actor Sidharth Malhotra as the lead actor and he will essay the role of a RAW agent in this action thriller.

Along with these amazing posters, a few Bollywood and Tollywood actors made the day for Rashmika Mandanna by wishing her through their Instagram Stories…

Happy Birthday Rashmika Mandanna... Keep entertaining us with your amazing screen presence!