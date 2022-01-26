HBD Ravi Teja: Here Are The New Posters Of Ramarao, Dhamaka On Duty And Ravanasura Movies

Tollywood's ace actor Ravi Teja is celebrating his 54th birthday today… On this special occasion, he is receiving birthday love from all his fans and co-actors too through social media. Even the makers of his upcoming movie Ramarao On Duty, Dhamaka and Ravanasura dropped new posters and treated all the fans of this Mass Maharaja!



First let us check out the birthday special poster of the Ramarao On Duty movie…

This poster looked awesome and it shows an intense look of Ravi Teja. It also showcased the train sequence along with making us witness someone trying to kill Ravi Teja along with some other scenes too. In one pic, he is seen carrying a ladder while in another one he is seen seriously discussing something with his wife Divyanka Kaushik. Being a unique action thriller, the poster raised the expectations on it.

Along with Ravi Teja even Majili fame Divyasha Kaushik, Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao and Surekha Vani will be seen in other important roles.

Being Sarath Mandava's directorial, this movie is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks banners.

Well, according to the sources, this is a unique thriller that is inspired by true incidents. It will showcase Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja in a never-seen-before avatar and makes him essay a complete different role! The shooting of this movie is going at a brisk pace and the last song is being shot in RFC. This movie will hit the theatres on 25th March, 2022!

Next, in the line is Ravanasura birthday special poster… Check it out!

Ravi Teja looked terrific in this poster… He is seen in suit attire sitting on a horrific and blood-shed skeleton shaped chair. Even the ten-headed appeal along with the dark background made the poster worth watching!

Ravanasura movie is being directed by Sudheer Varma and is produced by Abhishek Nama under his home banner Abhishek Pictures and RT Team Work banners. The movie was launched by Megastar Chiranjeevi on the occasion of the Pongal festival. Even the first look poster looked awesome as he was seen lighting a cigar in a modish suit attire! Even the caption, "Heroes Don't Exist" also upped the excitement! Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar and Megha Akash are the other lead actors of this movie.

Finally, it the time to check out the new poster of the Dhamaka movie…

Coming to Ravanasura and Ramarao On Duty, they are complete action thrillers. But Dhamaka is a family drama that includes Mass Maharaja style entertainment. In the poster, he is seen dancing with all smiles and dressed up in a striped black-shite shirt and teamed it with black denim! Even the background having showcasing a few dancers along with celebratory appeal took the poster to the next level.

Dhamaka movie is directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina and is produced under the People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners. Speaking about Ravi Teja's other projects, he already has 4 movies in his kitty. He is now waiting for the release of his next movie Khiladi movie. After wrapping up these movies, he will begin the shooting for the Tiger Nageswara Rao movie! Well, all these movies are the most awaited ones and will show Ravi Teja in never-before-seen avatars!

Even a new song will be unveiled by Khiladi movie today evening…

Happy Birthday Ravi Teja… Have a blast and do continue entertaining us with your amazing screen presence!!!