HBD Vijay Devarakonda: Take A Look At Dialogues From His Popular Movies

Tollywood’s ace actor Vijay Devarakonda is celebrating his 33rd birthday today and turned a year older. He is all known for his popular movies like Geeta Govindham, Arjun Reddy, World Famous Lover, Liger, NOTA, etc. Now, he is busy with Shiva Nirvana’s ‘Kushi’ which has Samantha as the lead actress.



On this special occasion, Vijay is receiving beautiful birthday wishes from all his fans and co-actors. Even the makers of Kushi are all ready to unveil the first single from the movie.

Well, we Hans Indian also penned a few popular dialogues from our dear ‘Rowdy’ actor’s Liger and Arjun Reddy movies especially for our readers… Take a look!

Arjun Reddy

• “Manaki emaina effect aythe, manam pothe, The most effected person okkaruntaaru. Adhi na life lo aah pilla. Aah pilla ki emanna aythe, I’ll be the most effected understand!”

• “Chudandi meeku oka vishayam chepadaaniki vachina Adhyapakuraluku Ardham kaakunda oka padham aanglam vadakunda Matladuthunaanu sarigga vinandi Modhatti samathsaram lo oka ammai cherindi Ah pillante naku estam”.

• “Ah ammaini minahayinchu migithavaalantha mee estam. Kakruthi padakandi tharagathulu perige kodhi migitha tharagathulu vasthune untai. Meeku avakasaalu bagane untay. Mana baasha raani valaki migitha tharagathulaki cheppandi, prathi tharagathulu thirigi edhe chepalenu. Naaku elanti ebandhi kalga kudadhu. Ah Ammai peru thelani dusthulu dharinchindhi. Payi vasthram gulabhi rangu adhe meeru gurthu pettukovaali ardham ayindha.?”

• “Oka Vishayam Cheptha Gurthu Pettuko Life lo Ye Subject Ayna Deep Ga Velthe Migiledhi Zero… Me thammudu eppudu ah zero ki chaala deggarlo unaadu.”

• “Manam duranga undi 15days kuda avatledu…. Naku 15 years laga undi”.

• “Arey shiva, life lo okko saari body warning bell isthadi. naa capacity ayipoindhi ani.. Appudu anni bandh cheyaali!!”

• “Vaadu Goal kodithe, Balamatta Circle lo Battal Ippi Thirugutha Ra!”

• “I’m not a rebel without a cause sir. Nor a murderer with a hand blade. This is ME!”

• “Nu oopiri theesukune vidhanam naakishtam. I Love The Way You Breathe!”

• “Suffering is very personal, let him suffer!”

• “Aadollaki periods ochinappudu vallani etla treat chestharo, Ninnu kuda atla treat cheyali antav. Vallaki nela ki Nalugu rojulosthadi, kani neekaithe nelavari untadhi. Anthe kadha.”

Liger



• “Ek Lion Aur Tiger Ki Aulaad Hai Ye…Cross Bread Hai Mera Beta”

• “I Am A Fighter”

• “If You Are A Fighter, What Am I?”

• “Hum Ksis Se Kam Nahi…Band Mere Saath Aa Ja…Jaygen..Ladegen…Sabki Waat Laga Degen”

Happy Birthday Vijay Devarakonda…

