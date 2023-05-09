HBD Vijay Devarakonda: The Lyrical Video Of The Beautiful Melody ‘Na Rojaa Nuvve’ From Kushi Is Out

Tollywood’s ‘Rowdy’ star Vijay Devarakonda is celebrating his 33rd birthday today and turned a year older. On this special occasion, he also treated all his fans by asking them to collect free Cream Stone ice creams at particular places. He also gave a special offer on ‘Rowdy’ brand clothes on this special occasion and showcased his love towards them. He is receiving special birthday wishes from all his fans and co-stars. On this special occasion, the makers of his upcoming movie Kushi also dropped the lyrical video of the first single, “Naa Rojaa Nuvve…” and treated all the music buffs…



Along with the makers, even Vijay and Samantha also shared the first single on their Twitter pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the lyrical video and they also wished Vijay on this special occasion… “Wooing 'Aara Begum' with a lovely Melody #Kushi First Single out now! - https://bit.ly/KushiFirstSingle Happy Birthday @TheDeverakonda #NaRojaNuvve #TuMeriRoja #EnRojaaNeeye #NannaRojaNeene #EnRojaNeeye @Samanthaprabhu2 @ShivaNirvana @HeshamAWMusic @saregamasouth”.

The song is all beautiful and showcased how Vijay is all impressed with Samantha and fell for her… He is seen enjoying the beautiful moments with her and trying to impress her. Even Vennela Kishore is also seen in the song. Sam looked awesome in the beautiful Muslim girl attire while Vijay as always looked modish and cool. The filmmaker Shiva Nirvana itself penned the lyrics for this melody while Hesham Abdul Wahab sung is beautifully and also composed a soothing tune as well. The video also showcased the picturesque locations of Kashmir and the team enjoying the shoot completely.

Casting Details Of Kushi:

• Vijay Deverakonda

• Samantha

• Jayaram

• Sachin Khedekar

• Murali Sharma

• Vennela Kishore

• Lakshmi

• Rohini

• Ali

• Rahul Ramakrishna

• Srikanth Iyengar

• Sharanya Pradeep

Being a family entertainer, this movie is helmed by Shiva Nirvana and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. According to the sources, the film is set in the backdrop of Kashmir. It is also being made in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. This movie will hit the theatres on 1st September, 2023…