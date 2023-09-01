Live
Here are the ‘Kushi’ OTT streaming details
“Kushi,” a pan-Indian romantic drama starring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles and helmed by Shiva Nirvana, who made films like “Majili,” “Ninnu Kori,” “Tuck Jagadish” has made its highly anticipated theatrical debut today. The movie is already receiving positive feedback from early screenings
The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers, boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya Pradeep in significant roles. Hesham Abdul Wahab has composed the music for the movie.