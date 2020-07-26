Here is the fun-filled marriage special teaser of Nithiin's Rang De

Actor Nithiin is all set to get married to his ladylove Shalini Reddy later this evening in Hyderabad. On the occasion of this event, the makers of his next film Rang De have released a special teaser of the movie. They dedicated it as a wedding present to the actor. The teaser looks refreshing and funny.

Going by the teaser, the film looks like a pure romantic comedy. Heroine Keerthy Suresh falls for Nithiin but the latter is averse to her love. In unavoidable circumstances, he had to marry her. What happens after their marriage, might be the main crux of the film. Nithiin nailed with his comedy timing and Keerthy looks gorgeous in her lean look. Their pair is refreshing to watch. The makers hope that they will be able to release the film during Sankranthi 2021.

Rang De is being directed by Venky Atluri. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music of it. PC Sreeram is handling the cinematography.