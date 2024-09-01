Hero Srikanth Launches Title Poster of 'Venkata Lakshmi Tho Yadadi Kindhata'

"Venkata Lakshmi Tho Yadadi Kindhata" is a pure love story directed by Ramamurthy Kottala and produced by Aleti Rajesh under the banner of Tintspree Studios. The film stars Raghu Gadwal as the hero, with Priyanka Sri and Shiva Prasanna playing the heroines. The film is tagged with the phrase 'Yadadi Kindhata'. Manikantha Master, known for his work in 'Dhee', has choreographed a dance number and also appears in a guest role. Recently, hero Srikanth unveiled the title poster of the movie and wished for its success.

On this occasion, Srikanth remarked, "The title is very catchy. This film, made by a young team, features hero Raghu, who is renowned for his short films. I am confident that he will impress everyone with this film. Movies with strong content are always loved by the Telugu audience, and this one brings something new to the table. Best wishes to the entire team."

Hero Raghu Gadwal said, "We began this film less than a year ago with a new cast. We are thrilled to have Srikanth garu's support in our promotional efforts. Our team extends special thanks to Srikanth garu."

Director Ramamurthy Kottala stated, "I am delighted that Srikanth garu has launched the title poster of our film. This is a pure love story with elements of thriller and suspense. We have created this film with fresh faces to offer a new experience to the audience. Producer Rajesh has been very supportive. I hope the Telugu audience, who appreciate films with strong content, will enjoy our film."

Producer Aleti Rajesh added, "We started this movie less than a year ago and completed both shooting and post-production. We are working with a new team, including the director. Thanks to Srikanth garu for unveiling our title poster."