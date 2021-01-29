Heroes not ready to work with Successful director

After the success of Chalo and Bheeshma, Venky Kudumula is currently struggling to find a hero for his next film. The filmmaker has got a lot of options in front of him but he is not able to finalize one actor. For a few days, he was in talks with Ram Charan for a project and then Ram showed interest to work with him. Later, the news came out that Mahesh Babu is also planning a film with him.

Amidst all there rumours, there is absolutely no clarity on the next film that the director is planning to come up with. Venky Kudumila has a script ready but he is not sure of who will be picking it up. The director wants to work with star heroes this time but as of now, no one is ready to work with him as everyone is already busy with prior commitments.

Venky Kudumula will take some more time and might finalize his next project.