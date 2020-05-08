Heroine leaks untold story of Mirchi!
Mirchi starring Prabhas marked the directorial debut of Koratala Siva. The film became a big hit at the box-office.
"Found this pic of me getting a hair touch-up between shoots :)" wrote Richa, adding, "Fun fact about the "Barbie Girl" song in Mirchi: We shot an entire sequence of the song in Italy, which we never ended up using! So we had to end up re shooting a small part of it in Hyderabad, but I bet you couldn't tell! 😉 It was one of my favorite shoots with amazing choreo! And of course, the coolest costar ever @actorprabhas #acting #songshoot #dance #Mirchi" she wrote on Instagram.
🎶 Main Hoon Margarita 🍹— Richa Langella (Gangopadhyay) (@richyricha) May 7, 2020
Nah....I'm definitely more of a #Horlicks girl! 😁 😋
Mirchi is the last film for the actress in Telugu and she later moved on to foreign for higher studies. She recently got married and is happily leading a decent life.