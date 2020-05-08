Heroine leaks untold story of Mirchi!

Mirchi starring Prabhas marked the directorial debut of Koratala Siva. The film became a big hit at the box-office. Interestingly, the film's heroine Richa revealed that they shot the Barbie Girl song from Mirchi in Italy but did not use the same. She tells that they re-shot it again in Hyderabad and used the same.

"Found this pic of me getting a hair touch-up between shoots :)" wrote ⁣Richa, adding, "Fun fact about the "Barbie Girl" song in Mirchi: We shot an entire sequence of the song in Italy, which we never ended up using! So we had to end up re shooting a small part of it in Hyderabad, but I bet you couldn't tell! 😉 It was one of my favorite shoots with amazing choreo! And of course, the coolest costar ever @actorprabhas #acting #songshoot #dance #Mirchi" she wrote on Instagram.

🎶 Main Hoon Margarita 🍹

Nah....I'm definitely more of a #Horlicks girl! 😁 😋



Found this random pic of me getting a quick touch-up while shooting for the Barbie Girl song in #Mirchi :)https://t.co/uDTGJDsMgT pic.twitter.com/DCIvGb6rhg — Richa Langella (Gangopadhyay) (@richyricha) May 7, 2020

Mirchi is the last film for the actress in Telugu and she later moved on to foreign for higher studies. She recently got married and is happily leading a decent life.