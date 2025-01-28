‘HHVM’ team set to treat fans with ‘Mata Vinali’ BTS video

Hari Hara Veera Mallu, the much-anticipated pan-Indian action-adventure starring Pawan Kalyan, continues to create buzz with exciting updates for fans. Following the release of the first single, "Mata Vinali," sung by the actor himself, the team has now announced the launch of an exclusive behind-the-scenes video of the song's recording.

Scheduled for release on January 29, 2025, at 2:10 PM, the video will give fans an insider’s look at the making of the track. The announcement was paired with a captivating photo of Pawan Kalyan in the studio, adding to the anticipation surrounding the film.

In addition to Pawan Kalyan’s star power, Hari Hara Veera Mallu features a talented ensemble cast, including Nidhhi Agerwal as the female lead and Bollywood actor Bobby Deol in a crucial role. The film also stars Nasser, Sunil, Raghubabu, Subbaraju, and Nora Fatehi in significant parts.

Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi and Jyoti Krisna, with music composed by MM Keeravaani, Hari Hara Veera Mallu is slated for a global release on March 28, 2025. Produced by Mega Surya Productions, the film promises to be a visual spectacle, blending intense action and drama. Fans are eagerly awaiting the film’s release and the behind-the-scenes video on January 29th.