Hindi Films Can't Afford Me, and I Can't Waste My Time: Mahesh Babu

The promotions for the most hyped Tollywood film Sarkaru Vari Pata are in full swing. Hero Mahesh Babu, director Parasuram, and other crew are promoting the film, which is ready for release on the 12th of May. Lately, the star hero has made some sensational comments.

When the media asked about when he would do a Hindi movie, Mahesh babu said, "I don't know if I would sound arrogant. I did get a lot of offers from Hindi. But the simple thing is I don't think they can afford me. I can't waste my time. The kind of respect I get here. The kind of stardom I get here. I never really thought of leaving my industry and going to another.

I always thought when you do films here; it will become bigger. My belief is becoming true now. I can't be happier."