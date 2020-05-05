Historical or James Bondi kind - Mahesh's next with Rajamouli

Tollywood: Superstar Mahesh Babu's next film is under the direction of Parasuram. Once he completes the movie, Mahesh will begin working in another movie directed by Rajamouli. Already, Rajamouli has given clarity on this project to everyone. Now, there are reports about the genre that the movie comes under. Earlier, Rajamouli planned a James Bond film with Mahesh.

Talking in multiple occasions, Rajamouli clearly stated that he wants to do a James Bond kind of movie with Mahesh Babu. Right now, the script discussions are going on. Rajamouli and his father Vijayendra Prasad are currently discussing the script that they will narrate to Mahesh soon. There are also reports that Rajamouli is thinking of doing a historical film with Mahesh.

Mahesh Babu fans are also eagerly waiting to see the actor in the direction of Rajamouli. There is no clarity on when the film hits the floors but it likely happens by the end of 2021.