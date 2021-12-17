HIT 2: The Glimpse Of KD Aka Adivi Sesh Is Unveiled On The Occasion Of His Birthday

It is all known that Tollywood's ace actor Adivi Sesh is ready to entertain his fans and the movie buffs with the 'Hit 2' movie. Being the sequel to the blockbuster movie, there are many expectations on it. Today being this 'Major' actor's birthday, the makers surprised the audience by unveiling the teaser of Adivi Sesh's character on their Twitter page!

In the poster, Adivi Sesh looked intense and is seen investigating a case being in the spot! He is introduced as a cool cop 'KD' and it will be the second case of the HIT franchise!

Here is the teaser of KD aka Adivi Sesh from this movie… Adivi Sesh is introduced as a cool cop KD and he is seen in a complete cool mode in the 'Khaki' uniform! The glimpse of the fight sequence, his way of dealing the culprits and his stylish appeal made us go aww and raised the expectations on the movie.

Well, Nani released the teaser on his Twitter page and extended the birthday wishes to Adivi Sesh…

Along with sharing the teaser, he also wrote, "Bigger,Better and edge of the blade #HIT2 Happy birthday to our KD @AdiviSesh With #Major and #HIT2 you are going to have the best year. Here's the surprise for you. #GlimpseOfKD https://youtu.be/DOMqmBrqVR4".

Adivi Sesh thanked Nani for his warm wishes and wrote, "Thank you SO much for the birthday surprise dear @NameisNani Your faith, support and advice has been there for me since day one! Lovely to be a part of #HIT2 In @KolanuSailesh's vision. A #GlimpseofKD https://youtu.be/DOMqmBrqVR4".

Being a Dr. Sailesh Nolani directorial, the first instalment of this series had Vishwak Sen as the lead actor. This movie is being bankrolled by Prashanti Tipirneni and Nani under the Wall Poster Cinema banner. The shooting of this flick will begins soon!!!

Same like the first part, this second instalment of 'HIT' series will have Manikandan for cinematography department and Garry BH for the editing section. Coming to the music composer, John Stewart Eduri is the new addition to the crew. Adivi Sesh is the lead actor in this movie!

Even Mahesh Babu released the new poster of from his Major movie and surprised all the fans of Adivi Sesh…

Superstar 🤩 Ever grateful. Ever thankful. https://t.co/dCGyJFrCXP — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) December 17, 2021

Sesh looked awesome wearing a black outfit along with his modish goggles! Mahesh wished him jotting down, "Happy birthday, #Major

@AdiviSesh! May this be your best one yet!!!"

Speaking about the movie, Adivi Sesh will be seen as Major Sandeep and Saiee Manjrekar will be seen as his lady love. Shobita Dhulipalla will be seen as the guest in the hotel who will be as a mother of a small girl too. Even Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma are roped in to play the important roles in this biopic.

Major movie is being directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka and is produced by Mahesh Babu under the Sony Pictures, A+S Movies and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment banners.