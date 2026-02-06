Honey: Psychological horror that strikes at the roots of fear and blind faith

Director Karuna Kumar, who made a strong mark with the raw and rustic Palasa 1978, returns with a completely different genre in Honey, a psychological horror thriller that explores fear, superstition, and the fragile human mind. Starring Naveen Chandra in the lead, the film released on February 6, 2026, and stands out for its intense theme-driven storytelling rather than routine horror tropes. Honey attempts to show how blind beliefs, greed, and occult practices can slowly destroy an ordinary family from within.

Story:

Anand (Naveen Chandra) is a middle-class, unemployed man desperate to find stability in life. Crushed by financial pressure and personal struggles, he gradually gets drawn into superstitions and occult practices, believing they will change his fate. His growing obsession pulls his wife Lalitha (Divya Pillai) and daughter Meera (Baby Jayanni) into this dark world. Things take a disturbing turn when Anand realizes that his daughter is speaking to an invisible entity called “Honey.” Who or what is Honey? Are these supernatural forces real, or is Anand’s mind collapsing under fear and obsession? The film slowly unfolds these questions in a gripping psychological narrative.

Performances:

Naveen Chandra delivers one of his most powerful performances, portraying Anand’s transformation from a helpless common man to a psychologically disturbed believer with striking realism. Divya Pillai is convincing as a suffering wife trapped in fear and helplessness. Divi Vadthya surprises in a strong negative-shaded role, while Raja Ravindra adds weight in a key supporting character.

Technicalities:

Karuna Kumar handles the subject with maturity, focusing more on psychological fear than loud jump-scares. Cinematography by Nagesh creates a haunting atmosphere with effective lighting and dark visual tones. Ajay Arasada’s background score and sound design elevate the tension and give the film its chilling impact. Production values from OVA Entertainments are solid and visually rich.

Analysis:

Honey is not a routine horror film—it is a psychological exploration of how fear, greed, and blind faith can become the real demons in human life. The film’s strength lies in its concept, performances, and atmospheric storytelling. With its intense mood, strong message, and gripping sound design, Honey works as a meaningful psychological horror thriller that leaves a lasting impact.

Rating: 3/5