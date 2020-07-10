Bigg Boss Telugu season 4 discussions are happening in the media. Already, a new rumour popped up that Vijay Devarakonda will host the TV show but there is no clarity on the same. Meanwhile, there is a buzz about a hot Telugu heroine being a part of the show this time.

Going more into the details, Ramya Pasupuleti is the heroine who was shot to fame with the film Husharu. She is said to be a part of the fourth season and her next film Commitment is due for a grand release. Tejaswi Madiwada is also a part of the film.

Along with Ramya, the names like Yamini Bhaskar, Priya Vadlamani, Hamsa Nandini and Shraddha Das are also in the list of contestants who could enter the house. The talks are underway.