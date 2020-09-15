How Prabhas Beat Top Actors To Grab Lord Rama Role In Adi Purush 

Tollywood star Prabhas became a household name in South India after his success in mverick director SS Rajamouli's Baahubali. Now, he is the most sought after actor in Bollywood also.

Producers and Directors are standing in line awaiting the pan India actor's call sheet to cast him in their movies. Currently, Prabhas is busy with four movies at a stretch.

The most talked about among them is the big ticket movie being made on a massive budget. The film titled 'Aadipurush" will be directed by Om Raut. In between, the director has disclosed the secret behind selecting Prabhas alone leaving the other famous actors for the lead role.

Prabhas fans are eagerly waiting to see Prabhas in the role of Sri Rama in Adipurush. Om Raut has said that he chose the actor because of his body language and his sharp eyes and thanked Prabhas for accepting the role.

On the other hand, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is being cast in the role of Ravana (Lankesh). The team besides spelling out these details has stated what seems like the movie's gist. The team has said "Seven thousand years ago world's most intelligent Demon existed". It is believed that Prabhas's charisma will reach further heights after the release of this movie which is based on the Hindu Mythology Ramayana, also considered an epic.

The Adi Purush team is yet to take a call on who will play the role of Seetha Matha. Hence, the anxiety about who will do the role is still lingering in the minds of fans. Director Rajamouli had said that this is the right time to do a movie on the great epic.