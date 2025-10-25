Hyderabad court issues injunction to safeguard Chiranjeevi’s personality and publicity rights

In a significant move to protect celebrity identity in the digital era, the City Civil Court, Hyderabad has granted an ad-interim injunction in favour of legendary actor and philanthropist Konidela Chiranjeevi. The order, passed on September 26, 2025, restricts multiple named individuals, entities, and the general public from exploiting Chiranjeevi’s personality and publicity rights without authorization.

The injunction prohibits commercial usage of the star’s name, photographs, voice, stage titles such as “Mega Star,” likeness, and other identifiable attributes across all media platforms, including digital and AI-powered formats. The court acknowledged Chiranjeevi’s illustrious career spanning over 40 years, during which he has earned prestigious honours including the Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. It observed that unauthorized memes, merchandise, and manipulated videos have caused reputational damage and financial loss.

The defendants listed from No.1 to 33 and a John Doe respondent have been directed to immediately cease any direct or indirect exploitation of Chiranjeevi’s identity for commercial or personal gain. The Court stressed that misuse aimed at boosting TRPs, viewership, or online engagement will not be tolerated and violators could face strict civil and criminal proceedings.

On October 11, 2025, Chiranjeevi met Hyderabad Police Commissioner Sajjanar, submitting a copy of the court order and seeking guidance on enforcing criminal accountability. The actor emphasized the need for stringent laws to prevent unauthorized digital exploitation and protect privacy.

Chiranjeevi expressed his gratitude to Advocate S. Nagesh Reddy and his legal team for securing this crucial order that reinforces the significance of personality rights within India’s entertainment industry.