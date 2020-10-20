Hyderabad Floods: Telugu actors pledge donations for Flood Relief activities

Hyderabad floods have turned out severe and the government is mulling out options to carry out the relief activities of the same. The government already released a huge number of funds for relief activities. Now, the celebrities have also joined the government and pledged donations for the relief activities. The following are the tweets from the celebrities.

"The unprecedented rains in Hyd have caused massive devastation,loss of lives & extreme hardship to thousands. My heart goes out to those affected by nature's fury. I'm humbly donating Rs.1Cr to CM Relief Fund. Also appeal 2 all who can to come forward & help the needy. @TelanganaCMO" posted Megastar Chiranjeevi on his Twitter profile.





The unprecedented rains in Hyd have caused massive devastation,loss of lives & extreme hardship to thousands. My heart goes out to those affected by nature's fury.I'm humbly donating Rs.1Cr to CM Relief Fund.Also appeal 2 all who can to come frward & help the needy @TelanganaCMO pic.twitter.com/ARBeV9JShy — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 20, 2020

"Many lives in Hyderabad have been devastated by the rains and floods. I am contributing 50 Lakh Rupees to the Telangana CM Relief Fund towards the rehabilitation of our city. Let us all chip in and rebuild our Hyderabad #TelanganaCMO" posted Jr NTR on his Twitter profile.





Many lives in Hyderabad have been devastated by the rains and floods. I am contributing 50 Lakh Rupees to the Telangana CM Relief Fund towards the rehabilitation of our city. Let us all chip in and rebuild our Hyderabad #TelanganaCMO — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) October 20, 2020

"The devastation caused by the unprecedented rainfall in Telangana is far worse than we ever imagined. Appreciate the efforts of the Telangana government and the Disaster Response Force for doing their best to help the affected families. Contributing ₹1 crore towards the CM relief fund of Telangana. I urge all of you to come forward and donate towards the cause. Let's stand by our @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS" posted Mahesh Babu.





Contributing ₹1 crore towards the CM relief fund of Telangana. I urge all of you to come forward and donate towards the cause. Let's stand by our people during these difficult times.🙏🏻 @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) October 20, 2020

"We came together for Kerala. We came together for Chennai. We came together for the Army. We came together in huge numbers for each other during Corona. This time our city and our people need a helping hand. Its been a hard year on all of us, but those of us who are doing decently well, let's pool in some money to help those who are not - Let's do it one more time for our own. Today I am donating 10 Lakhs to the CMRF." posted Vijay Devarakonda.





We came together for Kerala

We came together for Chennai

We came together for the Army

We came together in huge numbers for each other during Corona

This time our city and our people need a helping hand..#HyderabadRains pic.twitter.com/pahnuNTXfi — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) October 20, 2020

"Haarika & Hassine Creations along with Shri. #Trivikram garu has decided to contribute Rs. 10 Lakhs each for the @TelanganaCMO Relief Fund to help people effected with the unprecedented rains occured in Hyderabad & surroundings! We request everyone to stay home & stay safe!" posted Haarika & Hassinee Creations.





Haarika & Hassine Creations along with Shri. #Trivikram garu has decided to contribute Rs. 10 Lakhs each for the @TelanganaCMO Relief Fund to help people effected with the unprecedented rains occured in Hyderabad & surroundings! We request everyone to stay home & stay safe! — Haarika & Hassine Creations (@haarikahassine) October 20, 2020

"Heavy rains and floods have devastated the life of people in Hyderabad. Appreciate the efforts of Telangana Govt in releasing 550 crores for immediate relief. Standing by the cause, will contribute 50 lakhs to Telangana CM relief fund.#TelanganaCMO 🙏" posted Nagarjuna Akkineni.





Heavy rains and floods have devastated the life of people in Hyderabad. Appreciate the efforts of Telangana Govt in releasing 550 crores for immediate relief. Standing by the cause, will contribute 50 lakhs to Telangana CM relief fund.#TelanganaCMO 🙏 — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) October 20, 2020



