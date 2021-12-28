Hyderabad: Notices to Sai Dharam Tej in bike accident case

Notices were issued to the actor Sai Dharam Tej in the bike accident case that took place on Durgam Cheruvu in Hyderabad in September and a case under the section 912 of CRPC was registered, said Cyberabad commissioner of police Stephen Ravindra while disclosing the crime report of Cyberabad on Monday.

The CP said that the actor was asked to submit bike license, RC, insurance and pollution documents. "So far, we haven't received any response from the actor and a charge-sheet will be filed if there is no reaction from the actor," Stephen Ravindra said.



He continued that around 759 lost their lives in the road accidents in 2021. "However, the number of deaths were decreased compared to last year. Around 212 accidents occurred due to the drunk driving and a fine of Rs 4.5 crore was collected during the drunk and drive inspection. Also, the driving licenses of 9,981 were suspended for driving under the influence of alcohol," the Commisoner said.