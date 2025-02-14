I didn’t find anything objectionable: Urvashi Rautela on ‘Dabidi Dibidi’ song controversy

The release of the song "Dabidi Dibidi" from the upcoming film Daaku Maharaj caused a storm on social media, particularly due to a controversial dance move featuring Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela. In one of the steps, Balakrishna taps Urvashi on her lower back, which led to widespread trolling, with many deeming the move inappropriate.

The song, choreographed by Sekhar Master, quickly became the subject of intense criticism, prompting both Balakrishna and the choreographer to face the brunt of online backlash. Urvashi, who starred in the song, took to social media herself, sharing some of the troll posts, which further fueled the controversy.

In a recent interview, Urvashi addressed the backlash, clarifying that there was no discomfort or objection during the shooting or rehearsals. She expressed surprise at the negative response, revealing that the dance move seemed perfectly normal during practice sessions. "We rehearsed well in advance, and everything went smoothly. The choreography was explained by Sekhar Master, and I didn’t find anything uncomfortable. I’ve worked with him on three other songs, and this one felt like any other," Urvashi explained.

She also mentioned that when clips from the shoot were released earlier, there were no objections raised, making the trolling even more unexpected. "I was shocked to see the negative reactions after the release. We never anticipated such a response," Urvashi stated, emphasizing that the song's choreography was intended to be in line with other regular dance routines.

With her response, Urvashi aims to clear the air and put an end to the unnecessary controversy surrounding the song, hoping to shift focus back to the music and film.