I Married Out of My Community - YVS Choudhary

Director YVS Choudhary has always been known for his keen eye for talent and his dedication to bringing fresh faces, from Mumbai until now, to the Telugu film industry. He introduced Veenah Rao, a Telugu debutant, for New Talent Roar’s first production. Choudhary revealed that he discovered Rao through social media and was captivated by her traditional "Telugu" beauty, likening her to a classical dancer with a conch-like neck and remarkably long hair.

However, Choudhary has faced criticism for casting actors primarily from a specific community. Detractors have pointed out that his lead roles often feature individuals from one particular community, which has fueled debate about diversity and representation in his films. In response to these criticisms, Choudhary has firmly defended his casting choices, citing his work with a variety of actors, including Aditya Om, Venkat, and Sai Dharam Tej.

To address accusations of community bias, Choudhary pointed out that his personal life contradicts these claims. He emphasized that he has no issues with caste or community, underlining his point by revealing that he married outside his own community.