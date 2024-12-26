I Must Have Been an Actor in My Past Life: Muralidhar Goud on His Passion for Cinema

Muralidhar Goud's journey from an Electricity Board employee to a celebrated actor in iconic father roles is truly inspiring. His friends often tell him that he is a living example of how it's never too late to pursue one's dreams, regardless of age. With no formal acting training, Goud's natural talent and passion for cinema led him to make a successful transition into the film industry. His story encourages others, especially those nearing retirement, to take bold steps toward their true calling.

Q: You worked in a government job before. How did you enter the film industry?

Muralidhar: I worked for APSEB, now TSSPDCL, and I’m from Ramayampeta in Medak district. Since childhood, I felt destined to be an actor, even before watching movies. I used to feel at home in Madras and cinema streets. Like I have been there already. Seeing cinema posters made me feel at home. No one from my Goud family was in the cinema, but I felt a deep connection. I never attended acting school; my performances are natural, guided by directors.

Q: You’ve become popular for father roles. How do you feel about this recognition?

Muralidhar: I didn't go to any acting school. Even so my directors say my expressions and movements naturally convey acting. I’m fortunate to be appreciated for my work by so many.

Q: How did DJ Tillu happen?

Muralidhar: Tharun Bhascker cast me in a web series as Ex-MLA Ramachandra. Sidhu Jonnalagadda saw it, and on Tarun’s recommendation, I landed the role.

Q: You share a great rapport with Sidhu.

Muralidhar: Yes, my natural delivery impressed the DJ Till director and Siddhu. I improvised a lot on set. Siddhu liked my spontaneity and dialogue delivery, that's how we have good rapport.

Q: Why didn’t you pursue acting earlier?

Muralidhar: I dreamt of acting but didn’t have the background for it. I’ve always aspired to play impactful and memorable roles, like Somayajulu’s in Shankarabharanam. I hope to take on such roles someday. When I first came to Madras, it felt like home. I’ve been to other cities, but the film areas in Madras gave me a sense of belonging, as if I had been there before. Even before watching movies in theatres, I felt a strange familiarity just by looking at the cinema posters.

Q: What motivated you to act later in life?

Muralidhar: My father encouraged me after seeing my Doordarshan serial. After his passing in 2000, I shifted to Hyderabad, acted in serials, and gained recognition. Post-retirement, films became my focus.

Q: Tell us about your earlier films.

Muralidhar: In my debut, veteran actress Ramaprabha, Prakash Raj, and Tulasi praised me, and Balakrishna appreciated my work in ‘Bhagavanth Kesari’ who used to call me brother. I’ve also been recognized for Balagam and upcoming roles in ‘Sankranthi ki Vastunnaam’ and ‘Mad 2’.

Q: Working with Anil Ravipudi and Venkatesh?

Muralidhar: Venkatesh is professional and very decent, while Anil is more like family. He’s not just a director; he also gets involved like an actor. Anil Ravipudi often invites us to join him for lunch, treating everyone equally and warmly.

Q: Awards and recognitions?

Muralidhar: I received the ‘Padmamohana’ award. Veteran actor Murali Mohan praised me on that stage that I'm a go-to actor for father roles and I’m truly honored.







