‘Idupu Kayitham’ team comes with ‘Gadapa’ song

The makers of the film "IdupuKayitham" hosted a special event in Hyderabad to unveil the second song 'Gadapa', highlighting the values of family, traditions and relationships. The film stars Priyadarshi as the male lead and folk singer Naga Durga as the female lead. The film is set to release globally on December 11.

The film produced by Bunny Vas and Sukumar under Bunny Vas Works and Sukumar Writings is directed by Vamsi Reddy Dondapati. It is a family drama that promises to deliver a realistic take on relationships and is shot across rural landscapes. Music director Suresh Bobbili has composed, while Abhinaya Srinivas penned down the lyrics to the peppy tune, with Telu Vijaya rendering the soulful vocals. The team described it as a song that celebrates doorstep, the mark of transition of a daughter from her parents' house after marriage.

During the event, Priyadarshi said the film captures the memories and emotions that are shared by families across the globe, while Bunny Vas extolled the virtues of natural storytelling and location. Folk singer Naga Durga expressed confidence that people would connect with her character Srilatha.