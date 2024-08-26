I’m a Feminist Myself- Konidela Nagababu About His Daughter Niharika Konidela

On this Women's Equality Day, National General Secretary of Jana Sena Party, Konidela Nagababu speaks about his daughter and her first feature film production success and many more. He proudly says he is the bridge among his brothers and sisters in the family.

Q. How is your family celebrating the huge success of Niharika Konidela’s first feature production ‘Committee Kurrollu'?

A. Previously Niharika has produced web series, now she stepped into feature film production with this one. Before we talk about celebrating, I was relieved to know the success of the film. Especially with the new cast and crew, we can't predict anything. If the movie flops, there will be a huge loss. But Niharika is brave. In a sense she risked it, because even big budget movies with star cast and crew are flopping these days. To invest so much in a first movie with new faces, she has got a lot of guts. My vision is different from today's generation's. Although I liked the story, I was anxious all throughout the release till I heard it's a success. It's a clean and feel-good film.

Q. Did you give any suggestions to Niharika before making the movie? How do you suggest her progress post ‘Committee Kurrollu’ success?

A. Due to the loss that I have faced in the past, I gave her one strong suggestion, “budgeting for the movie”. As I have failed as a producer, I told her, it's okay if the total budget spent is reduced by 5% of the estimated budget, but it should never cross it. She is a better judge of stories and the technicians, so I didn't have to say more on that aspect.

Q. You've a long and standing film journey in Telugu film industry. How do you view the evolution of Telugu cinema over the years?

A. Whether it's Telugu film industry or Hindi film industry, there is no big difference. From “muki” to “talkies” it took 10 years to come to India, and later to Telugu films. Telugu film industry is more advanced compared to any other film industry. Before the Hindi film industry used to do good films, but their negligence to Indian culture and going after western culture has ruined their growth. But South Indian films have always been disciplined but lost track by over-budgeting for some period, again got on track and went towards roots and made those original stories as movies, which are all accepted and celebrated all over India. Movies like RRR, and when it comes to Kanthara, it happened in today's period but in a tribal village in Mangalore. This originality of movies is what people want now. They want to see their own stories on screen. Same like Kanthara, there are some customs.in Telangana. It's not a news story, people want those raw and own stories on screen.

Q. You said that South Indian films are more successful than North now. Why do you think this happened?

A. Actually, no one makes cinema expecting a flop. Sometimes, because of past successes people are overconfident. Due to some permutations and combinations, they sometimes fail. This is like a phase. The Hindi film industry was good a few years back, but now it has slowed down. Kalki 2898AD, Kantara were super hits there. Making original content is important to achieve success today.

Q. Few producers said that they are drawing strategies to make people choose theatres over OTT. What do you think about that?

A. I think it's impossible. Cinema will not die anytime soon. But in the meantime, OTT or any online entertainment will definitely grow. Entertainment is more important than where it happens. There are over a thousand platforms for entertainment. In the near future it's impossible to challenge OTT for anyone. With the increased ticket prices, OTT brings cinema to your homes. This is science advancement.

Q. Being a part of the Konidela family, known for its strong film legacy, how has that influenced you? How do you view the successes of your brothers, Chiranjeevi and AP Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan?

A. I have survived in cinema or series through my family's name. Although my successes are limited, our kids, Varun Tej, Niharika, Sai Dharam Tej, Ram Charan, Allu Arjun, Allu Sirish and also Pawan Kalyan are influenced by my brother Chiranjeevi. The way they are working hard to bring people to theatres to honour the family name is appreciable. Ultimately, if our kids do bad movies, they will be out of here. So they also work too hard to achieve that success.

Q. As a father, how do you guide your children in their career choices, especially in such a dynamic industry?

A. All I say to my kids is “today every hero is dancing. Every hero is doing action sequences. Every hero does acting. Every hero is doing well in every aspect. What is your USP? What unique thing do you bring to the table, Varun babu?” You have height and personality, yes. There are many like you in the industry, how can you prove yourself that will define you as an actor.

Nagababu continued about his daughter can make him happy:

I told the same to Niharika also. See as long as you act or produce, whatever it is you have to have your own career, I don't want to see you wasting your time at home as a “vantinti kundelu”. Either achieve equal to men or more than men. Then I will be happy as a father, not when you get married, give birth to babies and bring them to me. People should get married, yes, but nowadays even girls are also a part of the Indian economy. So, you should be among that workforce and should not be a dependant is what I told her. Every woman is part of the Indian economy. To tell you honestly, I'm a feminist myself. I feel that why should only men be everywhere growing in careers and achieving big things? I feel that women are more authentic and accurate in their work. They are very proficient and tough at their professions. I keep hearing these comments on tough women, “Oh god. She is a very strict person. She doesn't entertain anyone.” Their planning is on par. Within 10 to 15 years, not just the current 35%, women will exceed men crossing over 50% of men's capabilities.

Women's Equality Day not only marks the passage of the 19th Amendment but also reminds the ongoing fight for complete equality for women.