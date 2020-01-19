Is Pawan Kalyan Ready For His 26th Movie???

After foraying into politics, Pawan Kalyan publicly announced that he won't be doing films. But from few days, there are rumours that, Pawan Kalyan will be back into movies and his 26th movie will be a big one.

Pawan's 25th movie 'Agnyathavaasi' which released in 2018 bombed at the box-office. This was directed by Trivikram and was produced by S. Radha Krishna under Haarika & Hassine Creations banner. This movie had many expectations as it was Pawan's 25th film and is directed by ace writer-cum-director Trivikram. But something went wrong with the story. Although it had yesteryear's actress Khushboo in the main role and many senior actors, it didn't reach the audience hearts.

So, Pawan Kalyan fans were eagerly waiting for his next movie announcement. But as the Andhra Pradesh elections made him change his decision as this young man wanted to serve the people.

But unfortunately, Pawan's Jana Sena could only manage to grab one seat. But Pawan is seen frequently fighting for the rights of AP people.

The latest buzz in film circles is Pawan is ready for his 26th movie and guess what, ace producer Dil Raju is going to produce this movie and one more surprise is the young music sensation S S Thaman will tune the songs in this movie.

Well, we all need to wait for the official confirmation from Pawan Kalyan. Hope this rumour turns out to be true as it will become a celebration for the Tollywood movie buffs.