Is Samantha Akkineni going to become a mother?

Samantha Akkineni did say in one of her interviews that she would want a proper family with kids when she is still young and active than at an older age. She laughingly commented that she cannot be a mom at an age where she could be a grand mom.

But she is maintaining distance from social media and in a way, completely shut herself away from public eye. She is not used to doing such a thing ever or at least we never thought she would do so.

This gave rise to a new gossip that the actress is expecting and she is pregnant. Actually, she is just maintaining her distance from social media as well. As they call it fashionably, "detoxing" from social media and looking to use this period of lockdown as a big breather from continuous work.

She wants to be able to continue working and she has plans set to star in two Tamil movies post lockdown. She might even do a biopic but nothing has been sealed yet. There could be flurry of projects or announcements from her side post lockdown eased out, as she is requesting for good scripts from producers, directors, writers whoever wish to work with her and is going through some of the scripts on daily basis, it seems.