Is This Why Income Tax Officials Targeted Pogaru Actress Rashmika Mandanna?

Rashmika Mandanna is thrilled with the response to her latest Telugu outing Sarileru Neekevvaru. The movie was directed by Anil Ravipudi of F2 fame and stars Mahesh Babu, Rao Ramesh, Vijayashanthi and Rajendra Prasad in key roles. The laugh riot has managed to woo the audience with all shows running houseful ever since the movie hit theatres. While the makers were celebrating its success, IT sleuths went knocking on the doors of the film's lead actress Rashmika Mandanna's house in Coorg.

Reports said there were some 10 personnel from the Income Tax department who reached Rashmika's Virajpet residence where they quizzed her dad Madan Mandanna about her financial plans. While the actress is away with her mom in Hyderabad where she's shifted base after Telugu makers made a beeline to roped her in their projects. She also has Kollywood and Sandalwood movies lined up. Her next Kannada movie will be Pogaru with Duniya Vijay which has generated a lot of buzz.

Now back to the IT raids, why of all the people did the IT sleuths target Rashmika in the south cinema industry? Is there a specific reason behind that? Well, let's put it this way. There have been IT raids at the house of Sandalwood heroes like Shivarajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar, Sudeep and Yash and this is the first time there was an IT raid at a female actor's house. The reason, analysts say, is simple—Rashmika is being paid on par with these actors now. She's earning as much as them and we hear that in Tollywood where she's most sought-after, Rashmika is the highest-paid actress. If this be true, then there's no reason why the IT sleuths should not appear at her house.

Apparently the actress has been asked to provide certain clarifications regarding her financial dealings.