It's Confirmed: Junior NTR Is All Set To Work With KGF Director Prashant Neel For His 31st Movie

As expected Junior NTR who turned into a Pan Indian hero with Rajamouli's RRR movie will collaborate with KGF director Prashant Neel for his 31st movie. On the occasion of NTR's 38th birthday, all his fans and co-actors are wishing this actor through their social media posts. A couple of hours ago, even the RRR team also treated his fans by sharing a new poster of Komaram Bheem from the movie. Now, Prashant Neel also shared this blockbuster news and made the day for them!



Prashant Neel took to his Twitter page and wished NTR with a heartfelt message along with sharing this good news. Take a look!

The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood!!

Cant wait to make this one with the one and only force @tarak9999#NTR31 it is!!

Wishing you a safe birthday brother 💫

Wishing for a successful collaboration @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial.#HappyBirthdayNTR pic.twitter.com/jtfYbZ1LCE — Prashanth Neel (@prashanth_neel) May 20, 2021

Along with sharing a pic with Junior NTR, he also wrote, "The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood!!



Cant wait to make this one with the one and only force @tarak9999 #NTR31 it is!! Wishing you a safe birthday brother. Wishing for a successful collaboration @MythriOfficial @NTRArtsOfficial #HappyBirthdayNTR".

Both NTR and Prashant Neel are seen twinning in the black tees in this pic posing with all smiles.



Tentatively titled as NTR 31, this movie will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts banners.



Well, let us also take a look at Komaram Bheem's new character poster:

Junior NTR shared this poster on his Twitter page and wrote, "He's a rebel full of heart! It's been a pleasure to play this intense role and I am happy to introduce to you all, one of my biggest challenges so far. #KomaramBheem from #RRRMovie."



RRR movie is being directed by Rajamouli and has NTR as Komaram Bheem and Ram Charan as Alluri Sita Ramaraju. Alia Bhatt is essaying the role of Sita and Olivia will be seen as the love interest of NTR. Even Ajay Devgn and Samuthrakani are seen in other important roles. This movie will be released on the occasion of Dussehra on 13th October, 2021.