‘It’s Okay Guru’ drops soulful song with actor Siddharth vocals

The much-anticipated film It's Okay Guru featuring Charan Sai and Usha Sri in lead roles has been making waves, and today the makers dropped a beautiful lyrical song titled Naa Swase Nuvvai. The song, which captures the essence of intense emotions and love, was sung by hero Siddharth, whose soulful voice adds a unique charm to the track.

Produced by Suresh Anapurapu and Baswa Govardhan Goud under the banner of Wonder Built Entertainments, It’s Okay Guru is directed by Manikanta M and is set for a release soon. The song Naa Swase Nuvvai was composed by Mohit Rahmaniac, known for his knack for creating melodies that touch the heart. The lyrics, penned by Rahul Red Infinity, are filled with profound devotion and love, perfectly reflecting the emotions the song aims to evoke.

The combination of Siddharth’s mellifluous voice and the beautiful composition promises to make Naa Swase Nuvvai a memorable addition to the film's soundtrack. The song gives audiences a glimpse into the movie's emotional depth and sets the tone for the heartfelt love story that the film is expected to explore.