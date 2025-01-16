Jagapathi Babu looks excited for the new look in ‘RC16’

Global star Ram Charan is teaming up with sensational director Buchi Babu Sana, who gained recognition with the blockbuster debut film Uppena, for the highly anticipated project tentatively titled RC 16. The film is currently in production, and excitement surrounding the project is building rapidly.

RC 16 boasts an ensemble cast that includes the charming Janhvi Kapoor, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar, versatile actor Jagapathi Babu, and talented Bollywood actor Divyenndu, known for his role in Mirzapur. Recently, Jagapathi Babu shared a behind-the-scenes video from the film's set, giving fans a glimpse into the hard work behind his character’s transformation. Known for his commitment to his roles, the actor’s dedication to getting into the skin of his character has left fans eager for what’s to come.

In the video, Jagapathi Babu expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, saying, "After a long time, Buchi Babu Sana gave me good work for RC 16. I feel very satisfied after watching my look in the movie." His excitement about his never-seen-before avatar has piqued curiosity and raised expectations for his role in the film.

Music for RC 16 will be composed by the legendary Oscar-winning AR Rahman, while the cinematography will be handled by the acclaimed Ratnavelu. The film promises to offer a fresh and immersive storytelling experience, with production design by Avinash Kolla. As the project progresses, more updates on the cast and crew will be revealed soon.