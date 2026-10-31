‘Jatagude’ from the epic ‘Ramayana’ celebrates the divine wedding of Lord Rama and Sita

The makers of Nitesh Tiwari’s ambitious Ramayana have released the melodious Telugu song ‘Jatagude’. The song shows how Lord Rama (played by Ranbir Kapoor) and Goddess Sita (played by Sai Pallavi) celebrate their divine wedding.

It has been composed by Oscar winning composer A.R. Rahman, Telugu lyrics written by RakenduMouli and sung by Sirisha Bhagavatula. The song highlights the beautiful wedding ceremony. It also shows the couple’s sweet moments and key points in their journey.

The song can be found on the World of Ramayana and T-Series YouTube channels. It is available on all major music streaming platforms.

The film has been produced by Namit Malhotra Prime Focus Studios, DNEG and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. It also stars Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana.

The first part will be released globally in theatres on the 5th November 2026 and the second part will be released during Diwali 2027. The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam with IMAX screens.

SVC will distribute the film in Andhara Pradesh & Telangana. Sony Pictures will distribute internationally outside India. Dharma Productions will distribute in Hindi.