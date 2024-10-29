‘Jathara’ set for Nov 8th release; trailer promises a thrilling spiritual drama

The upcoming film Jathara, directed by Sathish Babu Ratakonda, is generating excitement with its intense storyline and unique theme. Produced by Radhakrishna Reddy and Shiva Shankar Reddy under Radhakrishna Production Company in collaboration with Movieteck LLC, the film is set against the rural backdrop of Chittoor district. Jathara will hit theatres on November 8, 2024.

The recently released trailer, launched by renowned producer Raj Kandukuri, has piqued curiosity with its mysterious plot. It opens with the village being cursed due to black magic performed by the temple priest, leading to the departure of the village goddess. As strange and dangerous events unfold, the protagonist, a devout worshiper, becomes a target of evil forces. Alongside the suspense and spiritual drama, the movie also promises action and a compelling love story.

Sathish Babu not only directs but also plays the lead role, showcasing his talents as an actor and writer. His powerful dialogues and intense performance have left a lasting impression. The film's climax, where the protagonist is possessed by the goddess, promises to offer a stunning, goosebump-worthy experience.

Featuring exceptional cinematography by K.V. Prasad and a haunting background score by Sreejith Edavana, Jathara is packed with visual and emotional impact. The supporting cast includes Deeya Raj, R.K. Naidu, Gopal Reddy, Mahaboob Basha, and Sai Vikranth.