Jr NTR and Family Attend Narne Nithin and Shivani Talluri’s Engagement

Jr NTR, along with his wife Lakshmi Pranathi and sons Abhay Ram and Bhargav Ram, enjoyed a memorable family moment during the engagement of his brother-in-law, Narne Nithin, in Hyderabad on November 3. For those who may not know, Nithin is a recognized actor in the Telugu film industry and recently got engaged to Shivani Talluri, who is related to the illustrious Daggubati family. Narne Nithin is the younger brother of Jr NTR’s wife, Lakshmi Pranathi, making the engagement a significant family event.

The ‘RRR’ actor took to social media to share a couple of candid photos from the celebration, accompanied by a heartfelt message for the newly engaged couple. The first photo featured Jr NTR posing with his wife, sons, and the couple, capturing a picture-perfect family moment. In the second photo, Jr NTR and his wife are seen standing proudly with Nithin, radiating joy and warmth.

The Devara actor expressed his heartfelt wishes, saying, "Wishing you both a lifetime of love, laughter, happiness, and togetherness. Congratulations, Nithin and Shivani."

The engagement drew attention from many prominent personalities, with notable figures from the film industry and political circles attending to celebrate the union and extend their blessings to the couple.

Narne Nithin has made a name for himself with performances in critically acclaimed movies such as ‘MAD’ and ‘Aay.’ Meanwhile, Jr NTR, fresh off his recent success with ‘Devara: Part 1,’ is currently in the midst of filming his highly anticipated Bollywood debut, ‘War 2.’ Following this, he will resume work on ‘Devara: Part 2’ and gear up for an exciting new project with director Prashanth Neel, tentatively titled Dragon.