Jr NTR participates in traffic police annual meet 

Gachibowli : "God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers. So parents couldn't be everywhere hence soldiers and police are created," said Jr NT Rama Rao, Tollywood actor, while addressing a gathering of about 1500 people at the 1st Cyberabad Police Annual Conference 2021 organised by Cyberabad Traffic Police at Sandhya Convention Hall at Gachibowli on Wednesday.

He further added, "I have come here not as an actor but as the sad family member who lost two family members in the road accidents. I have lost my father Nandamuri Harikrishna, in a road accident near Nalgonda and also lost my brother Janaki Ram in a highway accident. Both lost their lives for no fault of theirs and both these incidents send a strong message on road safety."

Apart from this , Cyberabad police launched two highway patrol vehicles which would be deployed on Hyderabad- Bijapur highway and a new initiative SAVIOR was launched. SAVIOR is Save Accident Victims on the Road, that highlights and spreads the importance of golden hour treatment.

Sandeep Shandilya, Additional DGP, Railways and Road Safety said nearly hundreds lose their lives every year in Cyberabad alone. In 30 out of 100 accidents, precious lives are lost. When this is compared to Tamil Nadu, it is higher.

Also appreciated the efforts of Cyberabad Police accord high importance to road safety. "Our goal has been to reduce road accidents and minimise deaths. We have taken a holistic approach. Cyberabad Traffic Police under the leadership of SM Vijay Kumar, DCP Traffic, Cyberabad, have done a very good job."

Highlighting the importance of the annual meet of Cyberabad Traffic Police, SM Vijay Kumar, DCP Traffic, Cyberabad said creating awareness about road safety and recognising the efforts of the traffic cops who were working against a lot of odds on the road was the objective behind this meet.

PV Padmaja, DCP Balanagar; Prakash Reddy, IPS, DCP Shamshabad; M. Venkateshwarlu, DCP Madhapur; Dr Swarnalatha, Incharge Jeevandhan; Dr Ramana Rao, GVK EMRI; GHMC Sherlingampally Zonal Commissioner Ravi Kiran; Dr Rajeev Menon, Jt Secretary Healthcare Vertical SCSC and others graced the function.