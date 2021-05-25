Jr NTR Tests Negative For Covid-19 And Thanks Everyone For Their Wishes

It's good news for all the fans of Junior NTR! He tested negative for deadly Covid-19 and has recovered from this novel virus. It is all known that he was attacked with Coronavirus on 10th May and from then he was getting treated via the home quarantine method. He couldn't even celebrate his 38th birthday too as he was in isolation. But now, he is completely recovered and taking rest at his home.



Junior NTR informed this news to all his fans through his Twitter page and asked them to stay strong and will power is the biggest weapon to defeat it.

Happy to state that I've tested negative for Covid 19. Thank you everyone for all the wishes 🙏🏻



I'd like to take this opportunity to thank my doctors -Dr Praveen Kulkarni & my cousin Dr Veeru from KIMS Hospitals,as well as Tenet Diagnostics. Their excellent care helped me a lot — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 25, 2021

Covid 19 needs to be taken very seriously. But it is also a disease that can be beaten with good care and a positive frame of mind. Your will power is your biggest weapon in this fight. Stay strong. Do not panic.



Wear a mask. Stay at home. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 25, 2021

Speaking about Junior NTR's work front, he will be next seen in Rajamouli's RRRmovie which also has Ram Charan Teja, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn and Olivia in the important roles. Being a fictional periodic tale, Ram Charan is essaying the role of Alluri Sita Rama Raju while Alia Bhatt will be his 'Sita'. Coming to NTR, he will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Olivia will be his lady love.



This movie will hit the big screens on 13th October, 2021 on the occasion of the Dussehra festival. Junior NTR also committed a movie with KGF fame Prashant Neel. This news was announced recently on the occasion of his birthday.