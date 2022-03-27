Junior NTR Wishes His Bestie Ram Charan With An Awesome Video And Makes The Day For His Fans

Today is a special day for all the fans of Mega Power Star Ram Charan Tej… He is celebrating his 37th birthday and turned a year older. He is all basking in the success of the magnum opus RRR movie and also celebrated the special day with his dear director Rajamouli and bestie Bheem Junior NTR along with his wife Pranathi. Junior NTR wished him with a lovely video and note and made the day for all the fans of this Mega family's young actor.



In this video, first Ram Charan thanks Junior NTR for being with him on his birthday leaving his wife… Actually, in a pre-release show Tarak said that his wife Pranathi's birthday falls on 26th and Charan's birthday is on 27th, so he leaves the house immediately after clock turns 12 leaving Pranathi at home. The video also showcased the RRR trio Ram Charan, NTR and Rajamouli celebrating the birthday and the success together with all joy. Even Upasana and Pranathi are seen in the video in all smiles. Junior NTR also wrote, "Many happy returns brother @alwaysramcharan. Always grateful to have you by my side. Here's to making many more memories together."

Many happy returns brother @alwaysramcharan. Always grateful to have you by my side. Here's to making many more memories together. pic.twitter.com/1ma42XzdTt — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) March 27, 2022

In Twitter he dropped this lovely pic from RRR sets and wrote, "Many happy returns brother @alwaysramcharan. Always grateful to have you by my side. Here's to making many more memories together."

Even Upasana also dropped the group pic with Junior NTR and Pranathi wishing her darling husband "Happy happy birthday to my Mr C. & My sweetest @pranathi_nandamuri #famjam".

Coming to the legendary actor Chiranjeevi, he shared a beautiful collage and wished his dear son… "రాంచరణ్ కి సోషల్ మీడియా ద్వారా Birthday Wishes చెప్పటం నాకు వింతగా అనిపిస్తుంది. అయితే ఈ occasion లో @alwaysramcharan పిక్ ఒకటి షేర్ చేస్తే అభిమానులు ఆనందిస్తారనిపించింది.కొడుకుగా He makes me proud and he is my pride. #hbdramcharan".

In the collage Chiru is seen happily touching his son with all his love… The latest one is from the Acharya movie sets.

Sai Dharam Tej also shared a beautiful picture and wished his dear brother with a sweet note… "Charannnnn!!! wish you a very happy birthday @alwaysramcharan. Celebrating your best year right after such a huge success and a wonderful performance. Wishing your many more cheerful years filled with Love, success and loads of laughter. #HBDRamCharan".

Even Ram Charan's bestie Sharwanand also wished him with a sweet Twitter post…

Happy Birthday my jaan @AlwaysRamCharan ❤️ — Sharwanand (@ImSharwanand) March 26, 2022

Venkatesh Daggubati

A very Happy Birthday dear @AlwaysRamCharan May this year bring you lots of happiness and prosperity. Wishing you nothing but the best🥳♥️ pic.twitter.com/NbFK7xh4wz — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) March 27, 2022

Mahesh Babu

Happy birthday @AlwaysRamCharan! Wishing you happiness and contentment always! 🤗 — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) March 27, 2022

Allu Arjun

























Rana Daggubati

















On this special occasion, the makers of Acharya movie also shared a special poster and surprised the fans of Ram Charan Tej…

In this poster Ram Charan aka Siddhu is seen painting on his flute and looked in a classy avatar.

Even Chiranjeevi's Godfather team also wished Ram Charan with a beautiful poster…

Even Ram Charan also thanked all his fans and co-actors for wishing him on this special day…

This post reads, "Thank You for the immense love and appreciation for SS Rajamouli sir Garu's RRR. My warmest thanks to each and everyone who has watched the film in the theatres with great enthusiasm. I humbly accept this amazing birthday gift".

He also dropped thank you notes in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

Happy Birthday Ram Charan Tej…