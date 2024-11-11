Live
KA Movie: Kiran Abbavaram’s Diwali Hit Receives Praise from Chiranjeevi
Actor Kiran Abbavaram’s latest film KA is a box office hit this Diwali. Directed by Sujith-Sandeep, the historical thriller has received praise from megastar Chiranjeevi.
Actor Kiran Abbavaram's new film, 'KA', is doing well at the box office. The movie has been praised by megastar Chiranjeevi for its success as a Diwali release.
Kiran shared a post on Instagram with pictures of Chiranjeevi and the 'KA' team. In his post, he thanked everyone for the appreciation.
The post received over 3 lakh likes, with many fans congratulating Kiran.
Directed by Sujith-Sandeep, 'KA' stars Kiran Abbavaram, Tanveeram, and Nayan Sarika.
The film was released on October 31 during Diwali and has done well despite competition from other films.
'KA' is a historical thriller with a karmic twist. The movie mixes action and emotion. It is set in the fictional village of Krishnagiri, where darkness falls early.
The story is told through memories that span decades.
Kiran plays Abhinaya Vasudev, an orphaned postman who treats the villagers like family. When his loved one is almost kidnapped and other women in the village disappear, he sets out to uncover the truth.
The film has high production values and has been well received by viewers.
'KA' was produced by Chinta Gopalakrishna Reddy under Sri Chakraas Entertainments.
The Telugu version was released by Vamsi Nandipati. The movie continues to get positive feedback as it enters its second week in theatres.