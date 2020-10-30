Kajal And Gautam's Wedding: Inside Pics Of Haldi And Mehndi Functions

Our dear Tollywood's 'Seeta' actress Kajal Aggarwal is going to tie a knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu today. The pre-wedding festivities like Haldi and Mehndi functions which were held at Kajal's home in Mumbai yesterday made us go awe. Kajal looked like a princess wearing designer outfits and made all her fans go jaw dropped dropping the pics of these functions on her Instagram page…





Here is the Mehndi pic of our dear Kajal… She is seen posing to cams showing off her 'Mehndi' all dressed up in classy kurta. She picked a simple sharara set from ace fashioner Anita Dongre's collection. The pair of chandbaali's, simple braided hairdo and wedding glow made her look pretty in all smiles.





Here comes the wowsome 'Haldi' pic… Kajal's face is filled with 'Haldi' and she is all dressed up in custom-made Haldi outfit and enhanced her look going with 'Floral' ornaments such as heavy dainty earrings and matching maang tikka. She wore a lemon yellow cut sleeve kurta with printed orange flowers.





Even Bollywood's ace photographer Viral Bhayani also dropped a beautiful college straight from Kajal's Haldi ceremony… Pretty bride Kajal looked all happy and posed to cams showing off her Haldi and Mehndi…





Another beautiful collage from the 'Haldi' ceremony… She is seen shaking her leg with her dear ones!!!





This video shows off beautiful Kajal dancing in her 'Haldi' function…





In this video, Nisha is seen distributing sweets…





Even Manav Manglani also dropped a collage… In these pics, our pretty bride a had fun time with her dear buddies dressed up in a beautiful lemon yellow outfit.

We all are waiting to witness the beautiful bride Kajal in her bridal avatar…