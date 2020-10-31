Kajal Drops Her Wedding Pics And States The Importance Of ‘Jeela Karra’ Bellam Ritual…

Tollywood's ace actress Kajal Aggarwal tied a knot with her beau Gautam Kitchlu yesterday night at a plush hotel Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai. This intimate wedding was attended by immediate family members and a few close friends. Well, the first pic of this beautiful couple from their wedding got leaked on social media yesterday. But all the fans were waiting to witness the official images of the newlywed couple. Off late, Kajal Aggarwal has dropped a couple of pics of her wedding on her Instagram and made all her fans happy!!!









Wow… Both Kajal and Gautam are seen happy and all in smiles!!! Our dear 'Magadheera' princess is seen kissing her husband's hand with much love. Kajal also wrote, "And just like that, from ms to mrs! I married my confidante, companion, best friend and soulmate. So glad I found all of this and my home in you @kitchlug #kajgautkitched".

This post received millions of likes and Tollywood celebs like Raashi Khanna, Neeraja Kona, Niharika Konidela, Sushanth and a few others have congratulated the newlyweds and blessed the cute couple with their heartfelt comments. Even Kajal's sister Nisha Aggarwal also dropped a 'Heart' emoticon and showered her love on them…









This one is beautiful pic… In our Hindu weddings, 'Jeelakarra Bellam' ritual has much importance… Both Kajal and Gautam are seen performing this ritual. Kajal also doled out the importance of this traditional wedding ritual and made everyone know how will it be performed in the wedding. She wrote, "In our Punjabi meets Kashmiri wedding, we just had to include #Jeelakarrabellam జీలకర్రాబెల్లం - a tribute to both Gautam and my individual relationships with South India!

In a Telugu wedding, Jeelakarra Bellam signifies the union/marriage of the bride and the groom. Jeelakarra (cumin) and bellam (jaggery) are made into a thick paste and put on a tamalapaku (betel leaf). The bride and the groom put it on each other's head while the purohit chants mantras from the Vedas. The bride and the groom look at each other only after this ceremony is completed and this auspicious ceremony signifies that the couple will stay together in bitter and sweet times ❤️"

Even Nisha Aggarwal also commented on this pic and wrote, "Such a beautiful addition ❤️".