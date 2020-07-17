Kalalu Chusina Song Lyrical From 'Orey Bujjiga' Out

Young Hero Raj Tarun, Malavika Nair's starrer, Youth Entertainer 'Orey Bujjiga..' is Produced by KK Radhamohan under Sri Sathya Sai Arts banner in Konda Vijaykumar's Direction, while Smt Lakshmi Radhamohan is presenting it. Recently released teaser and songs receiving tremendous response from all corners. The team has released 'Kalalu Choosinaa Kannulle' full song lyrical video.

The song which goes on as "Kalalu Choosinaa Kannulle Nedu Mosene Kanneelle.. Haayi Panchina Gundeke O Gaayamayyene.." is heart touching with meaningful lyrics penned by Kasarla Shyam. Latest Singing Sensation Sid Sriram made sure to feel the pain of the song with his haunting voice. Young Talented Music director Anup Rubens's tune has taken the song to next level. The song gets a very good response right from the moment it is released online. Songs are getting released through Mango Music.

Young Hero Raj Tarun and Malavika Nair will be seen as a lead pair while Hebah Patel will be seen in a crucial role. Vani Viswanath, Naresh, Posani Krishna Murali, Anish Kuruvilla, Sapthagiri, Raja Raveendra, Ajay Ghosh, Annapurna, Siri, Jayalakshmi, Soniya Chowdary, Sathya, Madhunandan played other important roles.



