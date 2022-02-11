'Kalavathi' Song Promo From Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' Is Just Amazing

The most-awaited Valentine's Day is just a couple of days away… All the couples already started celebrating Valentine's Week isn't? Well, ace music director SS Thaman is all set to up the mood of the music buffs on this special day by unveiling the most-awaited and lovely "Kalavathi…" song from Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh's upcoming movie Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Off late, the makers dropped the promo of this song and created noise on social media…



Mahesh Babu shared the promo of "Kalavathi…" song on his Twitter page and showcased a glimpse of this love song… Take a look!

The promo starts off with the traditional wedding song 'Mangalyam Tantuna Nena…' and then shifts to the "Kalavathi…" song. It showcased Mahesh Babu in a complete western appeal wearing a printed tee. He is seen falling for Keerthy Suresh who looked beautiful in a modish saree. The full song will be out on 14th February, 2022 on the occasion of Valentine's Day…

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is being directed by young filmmaker Parasuram and is jointly produced by Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and Mythri Movie Makers along with 14 Reels Plus banner. Mahanati fame Keerthy Suresh will be seen as the lead actress in the movie. Even Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju are roped in to play pivotal roles in this film. Well, Mahesh Babu recently took a break from the shooting as he was attacked with the Covid-19 virus and he also went to Dubai along with his family for the New Year vacation. The last schedule of this movie will begin soon and the movie will also be wrapped up with this session!

Coming to the crew of this movie, S S Thaman will take care of the music department while PS Vinod will handle cinematography. Editing will be done by Marthand K Venkatesh. Mahesh Babu and Thaman will reunite after seven years.

This movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on 12th May, 2022 in the theatres!