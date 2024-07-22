Kalki 2898 AD: Amitabh Bachchan's Film Faces Legal Challenge Over Religious Portrayal

Nearly a month after its release, the sci-fi epic ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ continues to dominate headlines. While the film celebrates record-breaking box office numbers worldwide, it has also ignited controversy, with accusations of distorting the Hindu epic Mahabharata.

However, the latest development surrounding ‘Kalki’ has sent shockwaves through the industry. Acharya Pramod Krishnam, the president of Kalki Peeth, has issued a legal notice to the film's producers and actors, including the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. The notice alleges that the movie hurts the religious sentiments of Hindus.

Krishnam, visibly upset, stated, "Cinema is not a license to rewrite sacred texts. They are portraying a fictional India and trivializing our orthodox scriptures. Filmmakers seem to find amusement in stirring Hindu sentiments. This must stop."

The crux of the controversy lies in the film's depiction of Kalki, the tenth avatar of Vishnu prophesied to restore dharma at the end of Kali Yuga. Krishnam claims that the movie portrays Kalki's birth through artificial insemination, which he finds deeply offensive and a misrepresentation of Kalki's divine nature.

This development has reignited the debate about creative freedom versus religious sensitivity in Indian cinema. The film's defenders argue that artistic license allows for reinterpretations of mythology. However, those who side with Krishnam believe that certain core tenets of faith should be respected.

Whether ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ is ultimately deemed a cinematic triumph or a blasphemous misstep remains to be seen. One thing is certain: the movie's impact on Indian cinema and religious discourse is far from over.