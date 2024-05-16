Kalki 2898 AD: ‘Saregama’ bags this Prabhas-starrer audio rights

Excitement is mounting as the highly anticipated Pan India film "Kalki 2898 AD," starring Prabhas and directed by Nag Ashwin, gears up for its grand release on June 27th in multiple languages. With the legendary Amitabh Bachchan essaying the role of Ashwatthama, the film's introductory video featuring the iconic actor has already generated considerable buzz among fans.

Amid swirling rumors about a mega pre-release event, the film's makers have treated fans to a significant update. It has been confirmed that the audio rights for "Kalki 2898 AD" have been acquired by the renowned Saregama music label. Sources reveal that Saregama secured the rights for a substantial sum, signaling a promising collaboration between the production house and the music company. Fans can anticipate the unveiling of the first single from the film's soundtrack in the near future, with Santosh Narayanan onboard as the music composer.

While the promotional material released thus far has hinted at a captivating blend of mythology and science fiction, eager audiences await the theatrical trailer for deeper insights into the film's plot. Notable stars such as Deepika Padukone, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani are set to play pivotal roles, adding to the anticipation surrounding "Kalki 2898 AD."