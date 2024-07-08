‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Smashes Records with $16M in North America Box Office

‘Kalki 2898 AD’ continues to dazzle at the box office, crossing the monumental Rs 500 crore mark in India during its second week of release. This sci-fi epic, directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, has not only captured the imagination of Indian audiences but has also made significant strides internationally.

In its second week, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ grossed a staggering Rs 507 crore in India alone. The Hindi version of the film has notably outperformed its Telugu counterpart, with a notable surge in collections over the weekend. On Sunday, the film raked in Rs 41.3 crore, marking a remarkable 21 percent increase in domestic revenue.

Breaking down the Sunday collections, the Telugu version contributed Rs 14 crore, while the Hindi version surged ahead with Rs 22 crore. The Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada versions also contributed significantly, earning Rs 3 crore, Rs 1.8 crore, and Rs 0.5 crore, respectively.

Internationally, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has set new benchmarks, grossing $16 million in North America alone. This achievement makes it the highest-grossing South Indian film in the region, underscoring its global appeal and box office prowess.

Director Nag Ashwin, in a recent tweet, celebrated the film's success and its multilingual appeal. He urged fans to revel in the moment and appreciate the unity of languages and cultures that the film has brought together, setting a new standard for future filmmakers.

Featuring an ensemble cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ has also garnered attention for its star-studded lineup and special appearances from industry icons like Ram Gopal Varma, SS Rajamouli, Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur, and Anna Ben.