‘Kalki 2898 AD’ surges past 900 Cr worldwide, eyes 1000 Cr milestone

The sci-fi epic "Kalki 2898 AD," starring Prabhas and directed by Nag Ashwin, has seen impressive growth in its second weekend at the box office. The film has collected over 900 crore in its 11-day worldwide run, reaching the breakeven mark in nearly all regions.
"Kalki 2898 AD" has quickly become a major box office success, now eyeing the 1000 crore milestone. In the Hindi market, the film has amassed over 200 crore in just 11 days, making it the second-highest grosser of 2024. It is anticipated to soon surpass the current highest-grosser, "Fighter."
The film's success extends to North America, where it has grossed over $16 million, making it the second highest-grossing South Indian film in the region. Additionally, the movie has sold over 1 crore tickets on the popular ticketing portal BookMyShow, highlighting its widespread popularity.
Directed by Nag Ashwin, "Kalki 2898 AD" has captivated audiences with its compelling narrative and stunning visual effects. As the film continues to perform strongly at the box office, it solidifies its position as a major cinematic achievement of 2024.