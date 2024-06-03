 ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Team Gifts Bujji Doll to Ram Charan's Daughter Klin Kaara

The much-anticipated sci-fi epic, ‘Kalki 2898 AD,’ is gearing up for a global release on June 27th. Boasting a star-studded cast featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, and Dulquer Salmaan, the film has generated immense buzz among moviegoers worldwide.

Adding to the excitement, the Kalki team has taken their promotional efforts a step further by sending a special gift to Ram Charan and Upasana's daughter, Klin Kaara. The adorable mega princess, who has been showered with love from celebrities since her birth, recently received a delightful package from the Kalki team.



Recognising the power of capturing young imaginations, the makers have cleverly introduced Bujji and Bhairava, characters specifically designed to appeal to children. Bujji dolls, Bhairava stickers, and T-shirts have hit the market, creating a unique opportunity to engage a younger audience. This innovative approach extends beyond mere sales, with the Kalki team gifting these charming merchandise to celebrity children, effectively amplifying the film's reach.



Upasana, clearly delighted with a gift from the Kalki team, took to her Instagram story to share pictures of Klin Kaara playing with the adorable Bujji doll. The Kalki team's strategic use of these characters is not only generating excitement among children but also creating a heartwarming buzz for the film.



With a rumoured budget of a staggering 600 crores, ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ promises a visually stunning cinematic experience. The film's grand Hollywood-scale production, coupled with its innovative marketing strategies that cater to both children and adults, has positioned it as a highly anticipated event.



Are you excited to witness ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ unfold on the big screen? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

