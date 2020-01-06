Kalyan Ram's Entha Manchivadavuraa Movie censor review

Actor Kalyan Ram's upcoming film Entha Manchivadavuraa is generating quite the buzz as it inches close to release. Directed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Satish Vegesna for Shatamanam Bhavathi fame, the film is a family entertainer that hits the screens on January 15, worldwide.

The film finally completed its censor formalities on Monday and has been certified a clean U, with no cuts. The film is surely going to be the perfect treat for the audiences during the festive occasion of Sankranti.

Speaking on the same, director Satish Vegesna says, "Our film Entha Manchivadavuraa is going to be the perfect clean entertainer for the festive season of Sankranti. This will be a heartwarming film that will be a treat to your families!"

Umesh Gupta and Subash Gupta of leading music company Aditya Music India Pvt Ltd foray into production with this film that presented by Sivalenka Krishna Prasad on Sridevi Movies banner, the film stars Mehreen Kaur Pirzada as the female lead.